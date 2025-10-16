London [UK], October 16 : England head coach Jude Bellingham Thomas Tuchel confirmed he would speak to star midfielder Jude Bellingham before selecting the squad for World Cup Qualifiers fixtures in November, after leaving him on the sidelines for the recently concluded fixtures.

Bellingham's omission from Tuchel's squad for the October fixtures sparked an uproar among fans and former players. Even without Bellingham's presence, England punched their ticket for next year's FIFA World Cup with a flawless record and two games to spare. England pummelled Latvia 5-0 to guranatee their spot for the showpiece event in America.

Tuchel is adamant that he doesn't have a personal grudge with Bellingham and revealed the basic premise behind leaving him behind was based on keeping the bulk of the squad together, who had delivered the goods on the field during the September international break.

Tuchel and Bellingham have yet to meet face-to-face since June, when the German apologised for his remark that his mother is sometimes "repulsed" by the Real Madrid star midfielder's behaviour on the pitch. Before the next set of fixtures, Tuchel confirmed her would contact Bellingham's camp.

"I guess so, why not? Of course. He is a big player, an important player. I will speak to a lot of the guys, and to the guys who get texts from me who are not in camp, because these players who are here now feel the reward, and it is necessary too that I stay in contact with the other guys," Tuchel said as quoted from Sky Sports.

Tucher asserted that players returning to the team need to buy into the squad togetherness and added, "I have no doubt. I am sure that if we invite them, we are sure that they will buy in. It is not a punishment, they have not done anything wrong, and I feel that when I text them and speak to them, that everyone is keen to come back - this is how it has to be. I have trust in more players than are just here."

