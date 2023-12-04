Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 4 : Portuguese goal-scoring machine Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to miss out on Al Nassr's AFC Champions League clash with Istiklol on Tuesday.

Ronaldo has been on fire this season as he continues to enjoy the purple patch, scoring goals for his club in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) at the age of 38. He has struck 24 goals in 26 appearances this season and three of those have come in the the continental competition.

However, he is unlikely to receive an opportunity to extend his tally in the competition as Goal.com revealed that Ronaldo won't feature in the next clash as Al-Nassr head coach Luis Castro will rest the maestro forward for the final continental outing in Group E.

Even though Ronaldo continues to walk in the twilight of his career he is still dominating the Saudi League. With his brace against Al Akhdoud at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scripted another benchmark.

The Portuguese superstar now has scored the most first-division goals in football history, he has 527 career league goals now. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old also scored 61 goals in 2023.

Ronaldo's brace against Al Akhdoud came in the 77th and 80th minute and helped his side clinch three points in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr currently sit in the cristiansecond spot with 34 points after 15 games, seven points behind the league leader Al-Hial (41).

Ronaldo arrived in the Saudi League at the beginning of this year after ending his second stint with his boyhood club Manchester United. He joined the Red Devils in 2021 after leaving Juventus, however, his time in the English club did not last very long after he lambasted the United coach Erik Ten Hag in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

After Ronaldo claimed that Ten Hag did not respect the Portuguese player, United terminated the 38-year-old's contract.

In his second run at United, the Portugese forward played 54 matches and scored 27 goals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor