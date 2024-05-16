"He's an inspiration...": Igor Stimac showers praise on India skipper Sunil Chhetri

New Delhi [India], May 16 : India football head coach Igor Stimac showered praise on skipper Sunil Chhetri and said the 39-year-old is an inspiration for everyone.

On Thursday, Chhetri took to X to announce his retirement from international football. He will have his last dance for the Blue Tigers in front of the home fans at the Salt Lake Stadium on June 6 against Kuwait.

In an interview with AIFF, Stimac said Chhetri became a legend while still playing for the nation and only a few players can achieve such things. The head coach added the 39-year-old is committed to the Blue Tigers.

"He became a legend while still playing and that's something only a few can do. He's an inspiration to everyone, absolutely committed to the Indian jersey which is something these youngsters need to follow. Playing for the country with passion and love, and as he said with 'intense joy', Stimac was quoted by AIFF as saying.

Stimac also wished to do everything to make Chhetri's last international match special.

"He knows best how he feels and when it's the appropriate time to do things. I just wish we all do everything to make 6th June very memorable for him and all Indian football fans," he added.

The head coach said it was his pleasure to coach Chhetri. Stimac also showered praise on the 39-year-old and said he was born to become the 'greatest of all time'.

"I had the pleasure of coaching such a wonderful human being and getting to know his beautiful family. We were more than simply a coach and a player and I am very proud of the relationship we have amongst us and the group. I am very confident that whatever he decides to do after football will have an immense impact on society in a very positive way. He was born to become a GOAT," he further added.

Sunil Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

In his long-lasting international career, the skipper has 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage. The most-capped Indian footballer is the third-highest goal-scorer on the global stage with only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ahead of him.

