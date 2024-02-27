"He's available": United boss Ten Hag gives major update on Casemiro's injury

New Delhi [India], February 27 : Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag on Tuesday gave a major update on Casemiro's injury and said that he will be available for the upcoming FA Cup fixture of the Red Devils against Nottingham Forest.

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ten Hag explained that in United's previous fixture against Fulham, Casemiro's head was bleeding for which he failed to continue in the game.

Later, the United boss revealed that the Casemiro midfielder will take part in their FA Cup fixture.

"So it was bleeding, so he had to come off. It was not to our advantage that he couldn't continue the game. But he's available...," Ten Hag was quoted by Manchester United's official website as saying.

When asked about the United's upcoming match, Ten Hag said that they have to win against Nottingham Forest after a disappointing loss in their previous game.

"When you are unbeaten for January and February and you lose one game... we know our aim is to win every game. As United, you have to win every game. Obviously, it was a poor performance, a poor defeat, we are aware of this, and we want to stay in every competition. So, on your first question, yeah, we have to win tomorrow. But that doesn't change our approach, because that is [the case] for every game," he added.

Recapping United's previous game, the Red Devils faced a 1-2 loss against Fulham at the Old Trafford. Both sides failed to score in the first 45 minutes.

However, the first goal came in the game from Fulham's Calvin Bassey in the 68th minute. Later, the Red Devils defender Hary Maguire levelled the scoreline in the 89th minute.

But the hosts failed to keep the lead for a longer time as Alex Iwobi scored the winner in the added minutes of the second half.

The 2-1 loss will be a big blow for the United as they stand in sixth place in the PL standings with 44 points.

