Highlights of the 134th edition of Durand Cup

New Delhi [India], August 26 : The 134th edition of the Durand Cup ended with NorthEast United FC defending their title, as per the official website of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Six ISL teams took part in Asia's oldest football tournament, but Punjab FC and Mohammedan SC fell short of a knockout spot. The other four - NorthEast United FC, East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and Jamshedpur FC - qualified for the knockouts, with the Highlanders scripting history with back-to-back titles.

From Alaaeddine Ajaraie once again stealing the spotlight to debutants Diamond Harbour FC's stunning run to the final, here are the takeaways from the recently concluded Durand Cup campaign.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie picked up from where he left off in the ISL 2024-25 season. The Moroccan talisman scored eight goals and provided four assists to take home both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards.

He racked up five goals in the group stage, including a hat-trick in NEUFC's opening game against Malaysia's Armed Forces team.

He also scored a brace against Bodoland FC in the quarter-final and stole the show in the final by netting a goal from a spot kick and providing three assists.

Diamond Harbour FC proved themselves to be the surprise package in their debut Durand Cup campaign.

Under the guidance of experienced head coach Kibu Vicuna, they finished second in the group stage behind the Mariners but qualified for the knockouts as one of the best second-placed teams in the tournament. They beat Jamshedpur FC in the quarterfinals, but the biggest upset took place in the semifinals, where they stunned the Red and Gold Brigade to reach the final in their very first attempt.

Despite losing the final against the Highlanders, Diamond Harbour FC's debut Durand Cup campaign has been nothing short of inspiring and remarkable.

East Bengal FC continued to cement their recent strong record in Kolkata derby matches in cup competitions. While their league record against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been patchy, the Red and Gold Brigade rose to the occasion in the quarter-final, securing their third derby win in the last four cup clashes.

Notably, this was Oscar Bruzon's first Kolkata derby win against the Mariners. Dimitrios Diamantakos, who came off as a substitute early in the game, scored a brace to secure the victory for the Red and Gold Brigade. Despite MBSG pulling one back in the second half, Bruzon's men stood strong to thwart the attacking moves as they overcame the quarter-final challenge to secure a semifinal berth.

However, their run came to an abrupt end in the very next match, as Diamond Harbour FC edged them out in a hard-fought battle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor