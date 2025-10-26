"His arrival will have positive effect on football ecosystem": Satadru Dutta, the man who is bringing Lionel Messi to India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 26 : Argentina football legend Lionel Messi is set to touch down in India this December. Satadru Dutta, the main architect behind Messi's visit, shares his vision of inspiring the next generation of footballers and giving a boost to India's football infrastructure.

Dutta has previously brought global icons like Brazil's Ronaldinho Gaucho and Argentina goal-keeper Emiliano Martinez, who won the Golden Glove in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sharing his views on bringing Messi to India, Dutta told ANI, "Indian football will not change with Messi's coming, but there can be small steps."

"When Messi comes, there will be discussions about football for two months. Messi will inspire parents, and then they will send their children to play football. You need inspiration in any country. In cricket, there were Sachin (Tendulkar), Sourav (Ganguly), (Rahul) Dravid and later Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli). That's why Indian cricket grew. After Sunil Chhetri and Bhaichung Bhutia, there hasn't been another inspiration (in football). Messi's arrival will have a positive effect on the football ecosystem," he added.

Dutta revealed that alongside Messi's visit, he will be launching Edu Soccer, a long-term grassroots football initiative aimed at nurturing young talent.

"When I am bringing Messi, I am also launching a big football project called Edu Soccer, which Messi will launch himself. I am taking 10-12 kids for training and keeping them under me professionally for 15 years," he said.

"The event I am doing in Maharashtra will also launch Project Mahadeva. Football wasn't popular in Maharashtra, but because of Messi's arrival, there's involvement and excitement. Now, football is being discussed across states, there is a desire to do something in football, that's a big thing," Dutta said, adding that "It is very challenging to convince a player like Lionel Messi for something."

He further said the biggest challenge to bring Messi to India is his "busy schedule" and "distance."

"The biggest challenge was the distance. Messi has such a busy schedule. To bring him from Miami to India and back takes two days, plus three days of activity here. So, you're talking about five days of his life. It was tough to get that time from him. It was a big challenge from Day one to get five to six days of Lionel Messi's life but my build-up was strong. I had already brought Ronaldinho and Emi (Emiliano) Martinez. I took their help as well. I told them that it was my dream to bring Messi. I asked them to help me and give a good review. Both of them gave a good review," Dutta shared.

"I was consistently behind his father for two years. I told him that he has a huge fan base in India, especially in Bengal. You came to Calcutta (Now Kolkata) before, I asked him to give us another opportunity. The new generation, what is called the Gen Z, have not seen him. After a lot of hard work, he finally agreed," he added.

Messi's last visit with the Argentina team to India came back in 2011, when they faced Venezuela in a friendly match at Kolkata's iconic Salt Lake Stadium, which they won 1-0.

Messi will be involved in a series of football clinics across the three states, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi, where the Argentine will interact with young players.

"The three states where I'm conducting the GOAT (GOAT India Tour) concert, the biggest highlight is 35 minutes of Messi's football clinic with kids," Dutta said.

He also said he will be bringing Messi's longtime friend, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, and Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who won the World Cup with Messi in 2022.

"Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Luis Suarez will participate in the football clinic. Messi teaching technical skills is a big thing. He'll be motivating under-14 kids with football activities. It's not just a concert, football is the main thing," he said.

He added that the Bengal Santosh Trophy team will be felicitated during the Kolkata event, along with a celebrity football match.

"I am felicitating the Bengali team. I am also conducting a celebrity football match. Football is the main thing. Messi will do football activities with his limited power. Messi is a big footballer, he has some restrictions but he will play football with kids. He is a footballer, he will share his talent with kids," he added.

Dutta clarified that Messi's visit is being organised independently, and clarified that there is no involvement of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"No, this is a private event," he clarified.

"AIFF is a big organization. Let AIFF run like AIFF. I am tying up in my private capacity. They have their own programs, AIFF is a federation. If they ask me for anything then I will try to help them. AIFF have not asked anything from me. I also did not say anything to AIFF. Every federation has a policy. They will not be able to go beyond that policy. I am also an individual. Until I get an official proposal, I don't want to get involved in AIFF," he noted.

Messi's visit will cover Kolkata (December 13), Mumbai (December 14), and Delhi (December 15) with a fourth place likely to be added.

In Kolkata, the grand event, the GOAT Concert will feature a short football match, a clinic, a musical tribute, and a felicitation ceremony.

"In Calcutta's GOAT concert, Mohun Bagan Messi All Stars will play a 30-minute match against another team, we are still in talks," Dutta revealed.

"They will play a football match for 30 minutes. After the match, there will be a football clinic for 35 minutes. Then there will be a musical tribute. Then there will be a grand felicitation from the state chief minister and sponsors. There will be a meet and greet for sponsors," he noted.

"It will be similar in Mumbai. There will be a collaboration with Sachin Tendulkar, we are trying to create a GOAT moment with Messi," he said.

"Messi will also launch Project Mahadeva there. Delhi will have a similar setup with a football clinic, celebrity match and musical concert. Talks are also on for a meeting with the Prime Minister," he said.

When asked about who might feature in the exhibition matches, Dutta noted, "We will announce in a few days, there are some big names, very big names."

On bringing global icons to India again and again, he opened up, "I have a strong record of bringing players. I just do it, I convince them. I tell them it's a fan engagement opportunity because they have such a big fan base here. After doing this for so many years, yes, I do have convincing power," Dutta concluded.

