Historic showdown in Lucknow: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs. East Bengal FC

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC have faced off 340 times across 22 cities nationwide since their legendary rivalry began in Kolkata in 1925.

However, Lucknow has never been a battleground for this iconic clash. Despite its rich sporting heritage, the capital of Uttar Pradesh has yet to witness the "Derby of the East."

On Monday, September 2, 2024, a new chapter will be added to Lucknow's sporting history when the two Kolkata giants take the pitch at the KD Singh Babu Stadium. The match will kick off at 6.30 pm.

The promotional match is organised by the All India Football Federation in association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh Football Sangh, and Krida Bharti. The aim is to help develop and promote football across the state.

Taking this opportunity, AIFF has initiated a plan to distribute 96,455 footballs in 75 districts in 21,551 schools through Navodaya Vidyalaya in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

East Bengal have already checked into the city and will have a training session late in the day. Mohun Bagan, who are expected in the evening, will also hit the training ground almost immediately.

Mohun Bagan coach Deggie Cardoza says the match would be played with all seriousness, though it is a promotional match.

"A Derby always excites the fans, whenever and wherever it is played," said Cardoza. "We want to prepare well, play the match seriously, and return home as the winners.

"The AIFF President Shri Kalyan Chaubey has taken a great initiative to organise the game. The match we are going to play tomorrow will certainly promote the game in UP. I am sure this will inspire more youngsters in the state to play and excel in the game. In the future, Indian football will get lots of good players from the state," said the Mohun Bagan coach.

Cardoza's counterpart, Bino George, is equally upbeat and not ready to leave an inch without a fight.

"East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are traditional rivals with huge fan bases. Whenever the two teams meet, the fans get emotional. The emotion is generated in footballers, too. After all, this is a Derby and will be fought with its usual flair and keenness. Fans have already begun messaging us on the match. This is going to be an extremely serious affair," said George.

The East Bengal coach hugely appreciated the All India Football Federation's decision to take the promotional match to Lucknow. "It will give a big boost to UP football," he said.

