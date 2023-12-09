Hope players will apply plans to highest level, says Punjab FC's head coach

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 9 : Ahead of Punjab FC's clash against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, the away side's head coach Staikos Vergetis hoped that his players would execute the plan to clinch a win.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Vergetis praised East Bengal and said that they have very good players in their squad. He also added that the Red and Gold's position on the ISL points table is not appropriate.

"We analysed East Bengal, one team with very good players. I believe that the position at the table that East Bengal is at this moment is not appropriate and for sure they will recover the lost points. (They have) Very good players, we analyzed them, we put our plan of the game and I hope our players will apply this plan to the highest level," Vergetis said as quoted by ISL's official website.

Talking about his side, the head coach said that the Punjab FC players had performed well in their previous game but still lost two points due to a few mistakes. He added that these mistakes help them to be mature in their next games.

"My team did a lot of better things in the last game as compared to the previous games and I was very happy with that. But, some of our mistakes caused us to lose two points, receiving only one (point) from the three. But these mistakes make us more mature and better for the upcoming games," he added.

He further added that they are not making plans for the next five games but taking one game at a time.

"My mentality is always to see game by game, to stay focused and try to transmit (the idea) into our players for the games that are coming. We are not making plans about the next 5 games. This (idea) worked very well for us last season (in the I-League)," he added.

The away side's head coach concluded by saying that they are very focused on their upcoming many and are looking forward to improving their weak side.

"All our focus (is) in the next game. What we have not done well, which are our weaknesses, we try to correct or to improve as a team. We have a lot of young players in our team who are playing for the first time in ISL. It is normal sometimes to make mistakes, and to be lost in the field. I expect that in the game tomorrow we will make one more step up in the building up of the team that we want to build," he concluded.

Punjab FC are not in their best form currently, in their previous five games they failed to clinch a single win and conceded two losses. In the ISL standings, they stand in the second last place with just four points.

