Humble and focussed: Blue Colts' mantra for India-Pakistan clash

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 22 : September 2025 is a month filled with matches between rival teams, and it's no different in the SAFF U17 Championship, where India takes on Pakistan in their last Group B encounter. The match will kick off on Monday, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

On paper, the match is a rather inconsequential one, as both sides have already sealed their respective berths in the last-four stage of the competition. However, rivalries aside, India and Pakistan will also be vying for the top spot in the group, something that potentially has more than just mathematical consequences. Both teams are on six points from two matches each, and have +7 goal difference; Pakistan are ahead with a higher 'goals for' count.

For India U17 national team head coach Bibiano Fernandes and his boys, however, it is all about executing the plan laid out in front of them.

"India-Pakistan game always brings excitement and attention, but we remind the boys to treat it like any other match," Fernandes said to the-aiff.com on the eve of the game, as quoted from the official website of AIFF.

"The focus should be on playing good football and executing our plan, rather than the occasion itself," he added.

"We've told the boys to stay humble and focused. Every game in this tournament is different, and Pakistan will pose a new challenge," he said. "The key is to keep improving, stick to our game plan, and play with the same hunger we've shown so far," he noted.

Pakistan have shown their mettle in the first two matches, defeating Bhutan (4-0) and Maldives (5-2). Fernandes, while being wary of the potential threat that the rivals may pose, urged his side to match Pakistan's intensity.

"Pakistan are a strong side with good organisation and physicality. They've shown their quality in the tournament so far, and we know they will test us," said Fernandes.

"It's important that we match their intensity and convert our scoring chances," he noted.

India, on the other hand, started their SAFF U-17 campaign with a 6-0 drubbing of Maldives, and followed it up with a narrow 1-0 victory against Bhutan. While he appreciated the effort shown by the Blue Colts, Fernandes underlined the importance of improving every game.

"The win against Bhutan was important because it confirmed our place in the semi-finals, and I am proud of how the boys approached the game," he said.

"But we know the group is not finished yet, the match against Pakistan is crucial as it will decide who finishes on top. We want to keep improving with every game and show our best football again," he added.

