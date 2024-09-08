"Hyderabad could be our next gateway for talent development" AIFF's Kalyan Chaubey

New Delhi [India], September 8 : As India and Syria await the kick-off on Monday night (9 Sept) for the Intercontinental Cup 2024 final showdown, Hyderabad - the City of Pearls will wake up to the next dawn having chartered its journey into the elite and ever-growing list of Indian cities as FIFA-ready international hubs.

The historic Gachibowli Stadium dons a refreshingly new look infused with an estimate of approximate Rs 16 crores investment in renovation and restoration of its past glory.

The successful conduct of the Tri-Nation Intercontinental Cup could just be the springboard that was needed to relaunch Hyderabad into the international football map once again, after the hiatus of 16 long years.

In February 2024, All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey made an unscheduled meeting request to the Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy, and spent quality time discussing Indian football, Hyderabad's legacy and Telangana's partnership opportunities.

Recollecting the meeting Kalyan Chaubey said, "I'm glad the Honourable CM Revanth Reddy could meet during his busy Assembly session, and we two could discuss and deliberate on Telangana's collaboration with AIFF. The Honourable CM immediately expressed his keenness to onboard the footballing journey in reviving the sport in the State. Six months down the line, I'm thrilled to see the work being done at Gachibowli Stadium, the new and refurbished infrastructure and the excitement within the state administration to see Hyderabad playing host to its first international football event after 16 years.

"It gives me confidence in our partnership with the State and a push to explore how we can make Hyderabad a permanent home to not just international football events, but also to develop it as a gateway for talent grooming," added Chaubey.

Over the last 2 years, AIFF has embarked upon forging newer partnerships with various Indian States to bring with on board for an inclusive football growth in the respective regions. Telangana being the latest to join the bandwagon, while just days prior, Uttar Pradesh CM had announced a massive infrastructure thrust in the State unveiling a plan for 827 fields and 18 mini stadiums in 18 Commissionaire zones covering all its 75 districts.

Historically, Hyderabad has an inherent football legacy of 1950s to 80s, when the Hyderabad City Police team was a household name and the ever-inspiring bravery of legendary SA Rahim who not only excelled on the field but also had an illustrious career as India's coach.

The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secundrabad held a pride of place in Indian football having six footballers captaining Indian team, including SK Azizuddin, Dronacharya and Arjuna awardee Syed Nayeemuddin, Shahid Wasim, Mohammed Habib, Dhyanchand awardee Shabbir Ali and Victor Amalraj.

If Kolkata then was known as the mecca-of-football in India, Hyderabad had equally commanded the same respect in Indian football, and today, this city with its historic significance is once again ready to reverberate football in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor