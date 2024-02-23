"I am behind their ambitions": Erik Ten Hag on Manchester United's takeover

Manchester [UK], February 23 : Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag stated that he isn't feeling any pressure following Jim Ratcliffe's partial takeover of the club.

Manchester United officially announced the sale of 25 per cent of the club to Ratcliffe's INEOS group. The deal was struck in December but it was made official this week.

The new ownership has vowed to restore the status of the club that the Red Devils has been struggling to maintain since the departure of Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Ten Hag stated that the same ambition is shared by the two and he doesn't feel any pressure since the arrival of the new ownership.

"We speak a lot and I have had many conversations with him and Dave Brailsford about this club and about the team and structures. We are very aligned, and I am behind their ambitions. I think it totally fits with the ambitions I have and with the ones I had when I came in. We are in that project and for me I am now 18/19 months in, and I see we are going in the right direction," Ten Hag told reporters as quoted from the club's official website.

Manchester United had an underwhelming start to the season. They were struggling to get wins and got knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. However, in the past few weeks, they have shown signs of improvement as they clinched four consecutive victories in the Premier League.

"Yes, we have had setbacks in the second season, but you can see the team coming. You see the squad progressing and developing. We need to keep going with that process, work hard on the training pitch and work hard during games. Of course, it is very important to have the players fit but also to construct a squad which is robust. I'm sure we will be very strong and will be even stronger when we add to this squad, even more quality," Ten Hag added.

Manchester United will look to extend their unbeaten run as they gear up to face Fulham at the Old Trafford on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor