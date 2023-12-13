"I am satisfied with the effort of my players": FC Goa's Manolo Marquez

Margao (Goa) [India], December 13 : Following FC Goa's goalless draw against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Tuesday, the Guars' head coach Manolo Marquez said that he was satisfied with the efforts of his players.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Marquez praised Mumbai City FC's playing style and said that they will win games from now due to their attacking players and new management.

"I am satisfied with the effort of my players. Maybe we will realize some games later how important this result was for us. I think Mumbai City FC will win most of the games from now. It is because their offensive players are very dangerous in their new system," Marquez said as quoted by ISL's official website.

The home side's head coach praised his team and said that they displayed good defensive work in the match. He also added that they could have done more in the attacking third.

He concluded by saying that both side respected each other in the game on Tuesday in Margao.

"Our defensive work was very good however I feel that we could do more with the ball in the attacking third. I feel that both teams respected each other a lot in the game," he concluded.

Following the goalless draw, the Goa-based side still stand at the top of the table with 20 points after winning six of their eight games. FC Goa will lock horns against Mohun Bagan SG in their upcoming match on December 23.

