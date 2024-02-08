"I am very pleased": Pochettino on Chelsea's 3-1 win over Aston Villa in FA Cup

New Delhi [India], February 8 : Following Chelsea's thrilling 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup in Birmingham on Thursday, the Blues' head coach Mauricio Pochettino said that he was very "pleased" with his side.

Pochettino said at the post-match press conference that his players were "fantastic" and "enjoyed the game" against Aston Villa.

"I am very pleased, first of all because the players were fantastic. They played very well, were free and enjoyed the game - which is important because football should be about joy - against a team that is doing a fantastic job, that is so difficult to beat here. They are full of confidence in the top four," Pochettino said, according to Chelsea website.

"That is why I am really pleased with the performance because I think it will provide us the capacity to really believe that if we all fight together and approach games the way we approached the game today we are capable of performing in this way," he added.

The Argentine football manager further added that it was Chelsea's best performance of the season.

"I think it was one of the best performances of the season, we played well against a very difficult team. Aston Villa is doing a fantastic job and are opposition who are in the top four and are the second best team playing at home," he added.

With the help of Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson, and Enzo Fernandez's goals, Chelsea clinched crucial three points in the FA Cup. Moussa Diaby scored the only consolation goal for the hosts in the 91st minute of the game.

In their upcoming match, Chelsea FC will lock horns against Crystal Palace in the Premier League (PL) on Tuesday.

