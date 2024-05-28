"I don't follow records, records follow me...": Cristiano Ronaldo after breaking Saudi Pro League record

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Portugal and Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to express happiness after establishing a new record of scoring the most goals in a single Saudi Pro League season.

Ronaldo struck for his side in the first-half stoppage time and later in the 69th minute as they defeated Al Ittihad 4-2 at home on Monday in their Saudi Pro League Game.

With these two goals, Ronaldo's goal tally in the ongoing Saudi Pro League season reached a total of 35 goals, breaking the record set by Moroccan Abderrazak Hamdallah in the 2018-19 season, when he scored 34 goals.

Ronaldo took to X and wrote, "I do not follow the records, the records follow me."

I don’t follow the records, the records follow me. 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/rqywmmTfZD— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 27, 2024

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United legend also took his goals tally to 50 this season for Al Nassr.

Ronaldo will be in action next when Al Nassr faces Al-Hilal, the unbeaten side in the final of the King Cup on Friday.

The club signed Ronaldo in December 2022. As per ESPN, The 37-year-old is receiving $75 million per year, making him the highest-paid footballer in history.

Ronaldo has had two stints with Manchester United. His first stint with the club lasted from 2003-09. He made 196 appearances and scored 84 goals for the club in his first stint. He won three Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League title with them.

The player with the most goals in Real Madrid history, Ronaldo has also won two La Liga championships and four Champions Leagues during his nine incredibly successful seasons with the team from 2009-2018 In 292 matches, he scored 311 goals for them. His second stint came in 2021-22, scoring 19 goals in 40 games.

Ronaldo spent three years at Juventus from 2018-21. For Juventus, He scored 81 goals for the side in 98 appearances. With them, he won two Series A (Top Italian League) titles.

