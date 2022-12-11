I-League 2022-23: RoundGlass Punjab aim to bounce back, face Real Kashmir FC (preview)

Srinagar, Dec 11 RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will aim to bounce back from their loss last week as they face Real Kashmir FC in a Round 7 match of the I-League 2022-23 season at the TRC Stadium, here on Monday.

RGPFC had suffered their first loss of the season against TRAU at Imphal in the last round while table toppers Real Kashmir FC, who are unbeaten this season, had beaten Sreenidi Deccan FC in their last match at Srinagar.

RGPFC will have their task cut out against a confident side at their home ground which will see a good amount of supporters in the stands.

"We have a very difficult game ahead of us against one of the strongest sides. They have shown in their previous games how difficult it is to face them in their home. But, we are concentrated and focused on our target of getting a good result out of this game," said RGPFC head coach Staikos Vergetis during the pre-match press conference.

RGPFC top scorer Luka Majcen, who was not fit for their last match will lead the attacking line consisting of Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Brandon Vanlalremdika, Juan Mera and Samuel Lalmuanpuia and look to put pressure on a tough Real Kashmir defence.

Punjab FC have also looked solid in defence all season with captain Aleksander Ignjatovic and Deepak Devrani in the centre, supported by Khaiminthang Lhungdim and Huidrom Naocha Singh in the wings. They have provided very good cover for goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu.

"We are here competing for the title and our target tomorrow is to get the three points. Every match is an important one when you're competing to be on top of the table. We are well prepared for the match tomorrow and hope it will be an exciting match," said RGPFC goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu.

RoundGlass Punjab FC won their last encounter against Real Kashmir 2-0 last season. They are currently fifth in the table with 10 points from five matches while Real Kashmir FC are first in the table with 16 points from six games.

