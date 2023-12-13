I-League 2023-24: Barretto strike helps Mohammedan beat Hamdhari, extend unbeaten streak to nine games

Sri Bhaini Sahib (Punjab), Dec 13 Beneston Barretto scored a late winner to help Mohammedan Sporting to a 1-0 victory over Namdhari FC on Wednesday and extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches in the I-League 2023-24.

Barretto scored in the 81st minute as Mohammedan Sporting won the away match played at the Namdhari Stadium at Sri Bhaini Sahid, near Ludhiana.

After a goalless first half, the Black and White Brigade stepped it up in the second session as a goal from Barretto earned them the three points.

This was Mohammedan Sporting’s seventh win of the season, putting them three points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand. They now have 23 points from nine matches while second-placed Sreenidhi Deccan FC have 20 from 10.

Namdhari FC, on the other hand, find themselves in trouble, having earned merely five points from nine matches, and are placed second from bottom on the league table.

Mohammedan SC will return to action on December 17 for their next assignment, when they will lock horns with Churchill Brothers, while Namdhari will travel to Kalyani to face the TRAU FC at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on the same day.

