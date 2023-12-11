I-League 2023-24: Churchill Brothers make NEROCA FC crawl

Vasco da Gama (Goa) [India], December 11 : Tilak Maidan is proving to be a happy hunting ground for Churchill Brothers FC Goa. On Sunday, the Goan side registered their third victory in nine matches when they routed NEROCA FC 4-1 in the 2023-24 I-League.

Out of Churchill's three wins so far, two have come at the Tilak Maidan and both in spectacular fashion. Last month, when TRAU FC travelled to Goa, they found themselves at the receiving end and returned home after a 1-4 drubbing against Churchill.

On Sunday, Churchill made their intentions clear when they raced to a 2-0 lead by the 15th minute. Faisal Ali put them in the lead in the ninth minute and then once again took up the responsibility to double the score six minutes later.

There was no respite for NEROCA. In the 32nd minute, Churchill nearly put things beyond their reach by slamming in the third goal through Stendly Teotonio Fernandes. NEROCA did manage to pull one back two minutes after the change of ends when Ghanefo Ansumana Kromah found the net, but that could make little impact. Churchill made it 4-1 well into the add-on time with the goal coming from Ricardo Nicolas Dichilara.

As per current the points table, neither Churchill Brothers nor NEROCA FC stand anywhere in the title race. Instead, they are in the bottom half hovering around the danger zone of relegation. The victory certainly lifted Churchill's spirit as they now have 11 points from nine matches. NEROCA have only seven points to show from nine matches and would certainly have to work hard if they are serious about climbing up the table.

