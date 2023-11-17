I-League 2023-24: Delhi FC get the better of Aizawl FC 5-1 in an away tie

Aizawl, Nov 17 Gaurav Rawat struck a brace of goals in the 14th and 23rd minutes as Delhi FC thrashed former champions Aizawl FC 5-1 in an away-tie in the I-League 2023-24 on Friday.

Aroldo da Silva Arruda (62nd)’, Sergio Barbosa Junior (77th) and Alaeldin Eissa Elmaghraby (86th) scored a goal each as former champions Aizawl FC found themselves at the receiving end on their home turf when they were outclassed and outplayed 5-1 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

While heavy and non-stop rain left everyone on and off the pitch completely drenched for the entire period of the match, debutants Delhi FC toyed with their rivals to pick up three points, which took their tally to seven points from four matches.

Aizawl FC had registered a convincing win against NEROCA FC in their previous outing. However, any hope of the home team performing a repeat show was dashed in the first half itself as Guarav Rawat struck twice in the 14th and 23rd minute to give Delhi FC a 2-0 lead.

Aizawl FC pulled one back in the 46th minute through R. Lalthanmawia, but that was all they could do. The winners geared themselves up in the last half an hour to slam in three more goals with their three foreigners, Sergio Barbosa Junior, Aroldo da Silva Arruda (both Brazilian) and Alaeldin Eissa Elmaghraby (Egypt), finding the net. The hosts now have six points from four matches.

--IANS

