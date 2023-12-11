I-League 2023-24: Gokulam FC defence freezes in frigid Srinagar as holders go down 0-3

Srinagar, Dec 11 On a frosty December morning, Real Kashmir FC exploited a series of defensive blunders by defending champions Gokulam Kerala to notch up a comfortable 3-0 win in the I-League 2023-24 match here on Monday.

Gnohere Krizo scored a brace, notching goals in the 31st and 65th minutes while Jeremy Laldinpuia contributed one goal in the 59th minute for Real Kashmir at at the TRC Football Turf here.

The first two goals were a direct result of catastrophic mistakes by Gokulam’s goalkeeper, Devansh Dabas, who fumbled crucially not once but twice. Defender Vikas also found himself in a precarious position, failing to clear the ball timely, which only compounded Gokulam’s woes.

Amidst this backdrop of defensive turmoil, Real Kashmir’s Gnohere Krizo emerged as the hero of the hour, scoring a brace with precision and flair. Jeremy Laldinpuia also left his mark on the scoresheet.

The win helped Real Kashmir climb to the third spot in the I-League standings. The Srinagar side has 17 points from nine games, including five wins, two draws and two losses.

Gokulam Kerala hold the sixth spot in the table with 13 points from nine games. They have won three matches, eked out four draws and suffered two losses.

The first goal came in the 31st minute, originating from a seemingly harmless back pass by Vikas to goalkeeper Dabas. Caught in a moment of hesitation and failing to clear the ball quickly, Dabas was confronted by Krizo.

Using his strength, Krizo overpowered the goalkeeper, took possession of the ball, and skillfully slotted it into the net.

Dabas was having a day off as he committed his second error in the 59th minute. Laldinpuia made a run on the left wing before stepping past his marker Vikas to shoot at goal. Dabas should have easily collected the ball, but he made a mess of it. The ball slipped from his grasp and crossed the goalline as Real Kashmir doubled their advantage.

