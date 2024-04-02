I-League 2023-24: Namdhari FC hold Aizawl FC after late equaliser

Sri Bhaini Sahib (Punjab)[India], April 2 : Aizawl FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Namdhari FC in the 2023-24 I-League at the Namdhari Stadium in Sri Bhaini Sahib on Monday.

With an all-Indian starting line-up, Aizawl took the lead in the 40th minute thanks to 21-year-old R Ramdinthara's third league goal of the season. Namdhari left it late to equalise, doing so in the 85th minute courtesy of their Spanish striker Ivan Garrido scoring for the second successive match.

With the draw, Aizawl moved up to the eighth spot in the table with 25 points from 21 matches. Namdhari, on the other hand, remained in 11th spot with 24 points from 23 games.

Aizawl will now travel to Vasco da Gama to face Churchill Brothers on April 5, while Namdhari have a 12-day gap until they take on Real Kashmir FC in Srinagar on April 13 to end their first-ever I-League campaign.

