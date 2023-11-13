I-League 2023-24: Rajasthan United end points drought with win over Churchill Brothers

Hyderabad, Nov 13 Lalchungnunga Chhangte and Richardson Kwaku Denzell scored a goal each as Rajasthan United FC defeated Churchill Brothers 2-0 and registered their first win of the 2023-24 I-League season.

In the match played at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Monday, Chhangte opened the scoring for the Desert Warriors in the fifth minute, while Kwaku Denzell doubled the lead later in the 38th minute to put his side in a secure position for the rest of the game.

The win helps Rajasthan, who were languishing at the bottom of the table before the start of this game. Having played three and lost as many, Rajasthan had a massive start to the game when Chhangte cut in from the left and unleashed a venomous left-footer that rocketed into the back of the net.

It was a feisty battle in the middle, as the Churchill Brothers tried tooth and nail to get back in the game in the first half.

However, a brilliant combination move by Rajasthan caught the Churchill Brothers' defence flat-footed, as Richard Gadze dinked a through pass between the lines, on the volley, to set up Denzell, who controlled it with his head, before driving it into the bottom corner.

Churchill Brothers were visibly crestfallen at the end of the first half, but they came out fighting after the change of ends. Rajasthan United were also determined to clock their first victory of the season, and an intense midfield battle ensued.

Hosts Rajasthan United, who are playing from Hyderabad this season, kept it tight at the back, but almost let one in, in the ninth minute of injury time. The side from Goa earned a corner at the end, and Churchill Brothers’ Ghanaian forward, Louis Ugochukwu Ogana leapt highest to head the ball goalwards; much to his dismay, the cross-bar stood in his way.

With this win, Rajasthan United climbed from the bottom spot to 10th on the I-League table, while Churchill Brothers dropped one place to sixth.

