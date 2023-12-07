I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan drop points in goalless draw with Real Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 7 Title contenders Srinidhi Deccan FC dropped points for the second match in a row as they were held goalless by Real Kashmir FC in the I-League 2023-24 at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar on Thursday.

Sreenidi Deccan will see this as two more points dropped after going down 1-2 to Mohammedan Sporting in a crucial clash on Sunday. One of the title contenders, two matches without a win has seen the Deccan Warriors fall behind in the race.

This is the second goalless draw on the trot for Real Kashmir, having drawn with Aizawl FC on Saturday. While head coach Ishfaq Ahmed will be delighted to see his side keep their sixth clean sheet in eight matches, goalscoring remains a concern as they failed to score at home once again.

Courtesy of this result, the Snow Leopards remain in 4th place on the points table with 14 points from eight matches. Sreenidi Deccan also stay second, two points behind leaders Mohammedan Sporting. Importantly, the Black and White Brigade have two games in hand.

Next up for Real Kashmir is a test against Gokulam Kerala FC on December 11 at home. Sreenidi Deccan, meanwhile, will host Delhi FC on the same day in Hyderabad.

