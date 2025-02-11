I-League 2024-25 Round 14 Preview: No lack of players at the top as teams scramble to stay closer

New Delhi [India], February 11 : The magic of the I-League is that a momentary lapse, a single catastrophic result can turn the tables - quite literally - within the space of a game week. The tight nature of the league enhances competition and allows for constant suspense. By lunch on February 11, Churchill Brothers may well extend their lead at the top of the table to five points, putting the pressure on Inter Kashi who play later, to eke out a result. Second placed Namdhari FC will have to wait out a day further and sweat out a result to a Dempo side hoping to buck a trend of winning one before immediately losing the next, as per the official website of I-League.

Round 13 proved to be hugely profitable for Churchill, who not only logged a brilliant 2-1 win themselves but also saw Namdhari fall to a defeat, and therefore off their perch at the top of the table. The Goan side know the pain of falling away after coming close, having experienced it in past seasons, and will be keen to correct it now. They take on a free falling Delhi FC, who have taken one point in their last seven games and have now lost five in a row. It might be just the first game of the round, but there will be repercussions for a lot of results through the week.

Inter Kashi's loss to Dempo was among the bigger shocks of the last month, not just because of the result but also the nature of it, where the home side looked ill-disciplined and weary, often reverting to tried and tested attacks which were easily swatted away. They are still a new team in the I-League but will surely know that even brief glitches in form can throw title challenges asundry which is already on edge. For Aizawl, the best case result would be to grind out a point, something they managed in their previous encounter against Rajasthan United, to prevent a really rough slide. The team sit second from bottom and from now every game is about accumulation and grit, tailored to see them through the season without getting relegated.

Namdhari FC's loss to Shillong Lajong has suddenly upturned their apple cart but there is no reason to panic yet. They are well within the reach of the leaders, and they could continue to roll on if they can correct immediately. Crucially though, there has been a severe drop off from the roll on wins earlier this year. The Punjab side have got four of the last nine available points. They take on Dempo, who will hope to get their second straight win, something they haven't done since the beginning of December when they did it against Namdhari themselves.

Nobody would've given a second thought to Rajasthan United when they were walloped 8-0 by Shillong Lajong earlier in the season. Since then, they haven't lost a game. This is a huge credit to a bruised side, and its coaching staff. They are the ones on the longest running unbeaten streak of the season - nine matches now, and will be keen to add to that count. They have become specialists in last minute winners and scored twice in injury time in the reverse fixture against SC Bengaluru in January. That Bengaluru side was mired in trouble though and this resurgent one, who are finally off the foot of the table, may well challenge that unbeaten line.

In the past few seasons, Real Kashmir versus Gokulam Kerala always brought with it a lot of eyeballs, drama, and even poetry. The two clubs are furthest apart from each other, geographically, in the league, and have always had some of the most intense draining battles, while challenging for the top honours. This season they've both been knocking at the top echelons without actually ever breaking into or staying in the top three. A draw won't do much good to either side, and it should be a match where both sides go all out for victory.

Sreenidi Deccan play Shillong Lajong in the final game of the round, and the side from Hyderabad will hope to extend their unbeaten run to four games their longest such in the fixture. Lajong aren't an easy side to play though and are coming off a heady win against Namdhari. Lajong fixtures are dominated by goals, and so are Sreenidi's. If the two sides can better their ten-goal draw from earlier this season a game that also had a red card, drama and whackamole football it will be the perfect round of I-League football.

