"I need new change": Trent Alexander-Arnold confirms Liverpool exit at end of contract

Liverpool [UK], May 5 : English right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold informed Premier League 2024-25 champions Liverpool of his intentions to leave the club this summer when his contract expires. Trent's two-decade-long association at Anfield will end with his departure from Liverpool when his contract ends on June 30, 2025.

Trent joined Liverpool's Academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks at youth level before making his senior debut for the Reds in 2016. To date, he has featured in 352 fixtures with Liverpool's crest on his chest, netted 23 goals, and lifted eight major honours, including this season's Premier League title.

"I think first and foremost, I want to say it's not an easy decision and there's a lot of thought and feeling that has gone into it. I've been here 20 years now, loved every single minute of it, achieved all my dreams, achieved everything I've ever wanted to here," Arnold said in a statement released by Liverpool.

"After giving everything day in, day out for 20 years, I've got to a point now where I feel like I need a new change, a new challenge for me as a player and as a person. And I think now is the right time for me to do that," he added

Trent dazzlingly displayed his attacking and defensive skills on the right side. He helped Liverpool add the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup trophies to the illustrious trophy cabinet. Along with this, he was also a part of two Carabao Cups, two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and one Community Shield.

"There's a lot I would like to say. The main thing is a massive thank you. You guys have been there from the start with me, you guys have supported me, been there. I've felt the support, the love, everything that you guys have done has never been unnoticed by me, I've loved every single minute of it. I hope they have felt that has been reciprocated and that I've given everything I could to the club," he said.

"I'm just hoping that we're able to carry on winning games, the noise [around my decision] doesn't take away from the fact of what we've achieved this season. It has been an amazing season. It has been amazing to be part of it and I just hope that everyone is able to maybe not dwell on this news for too long and be able to celebrate what the rest of the lads have done," he concluded.

