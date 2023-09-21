“I think it's because of me”: Andre Onana feels responsible for United’s loss in UCL

Munich [Germany], September 21 : Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana felt responsible for United's 4-3 defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Group A opener match on Thursday.

Cameroonian goalkeeper Onana accepted that the game was difficult. The 27-year-old goalkeeper felt that United started off well but after his mistake, the team lost control of the game.

Onana praised the team's performance and said that they were very good throughout the match.

"It's difficult, you know," he admitted. "It's difficult to lose this way because I feel in the beginning, we started very good. After my mistake, we lost the control of the game. You know, it's a difficult situation and for me especially because I'm the one who let the team down. But the team was very good, I think it's because of me, that they didn't win this game," Onana said as quoted by the club's official website.

Onana added that a goalkeeper's life is like that only when a team loses it is because of the player under the post.

"So I'm happy for the work of the team. We just have to move on. This is the life of the goalkeeper and, if we didn't win today, it is because of me," he added.

"I think we were very good on the ball," he added. "They didn't create any chances. The first shot on target, I made a mistake so I think it was the keeper and the team went down because of that mistake,” Onana added.

"Well, I have to learn from it, be strong and move on. It is not an easy situation. I am very happy with the comeback of the team and fighting until the end but, because of me, we didn't win,” he added.

United goalkeeper said that he needs to prove a lot since his start in the English club has not been good.

"I still have a lot to prove because, to be honest, my start in Manchester is not so good or how I want to play. How I play today, it was one of my worst games. It's difficult. We have big ambition, we're a very big club and want to win everything," he concluded.

United had a disappointing night in UCL after their loss against Munich. Onana's mistakes under the post forced the visitors to concede four goals in the match.

United will square off against Burnley in their upcoming Premier League game on Sunday.

