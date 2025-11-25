"I think we deserved to lose": Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim reacts after his side lost to 10-man Everton

Old Trafford [UK], November 25 : Manchester United manager Ruben Amorin has opened up after his side were beaten 1-0 at home by 10-man Everton on Monday.

It was the first time since 2013 that Everton won a game at Old Trafford, when David Moyes was in charge. The victory was also Moyes' first at Old Trafford as an opposing manager in 18 attempts.

Red Devils succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at home after Everton's Idrissa Gueye was shown the red card for getting involved in a heated argument with his own teammate, Michael Keane.

During the game, United failed to capitalise on Gueye's absence, as they were without Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha due to injury.

After suffering a shambolic defeat, Utd manager Amorim said he didn't agree with the decision to send off Gueye. He admitted that Everton fully deserved to win.

"I think they were a better team with 11. They then worked really well with 10 men for 70 minutes. So I think we deserved to lose. We didn't play well. We didn't play with the right intensity. I know which point we are in the moment. So we are not there, not even near the point that we should be to fight for the best positions in the league. We have a lot to do, and we need to be perfect to win games. We were not perfect," Ruben Amorim said as quoted by Goal.com.

"I feel afraid of returning of this feeling of last season, that is my biggest concern. So we need to work together. We are going to work together. I'm not going. The players are trying, but we need to be better so we have training tomorrow, and we are going to prepare the next one," Man Utd manager added.

Amorin is envious of Everton's fighting spirit and determination to win, despite being a 10-man team.

"Fighting is not a bad thing. Fighting doesn't mean that they don't like each other. Fighting is that if you lose the ball, I will fight you, because we will suffer a goal. That was my feeling. And I don't agree with that sending off. We can fight with team-mates. I know it's violent conduct, and the referee explained but I don't agree with that. I hope my players, when they lose the ball, they fight each other. Now they cannot get sent off a sent off, but that [players fighting with each other] is a good feeling, not a bad feeling," Amorim concluded.

Coming to the match, Everton's Gueye recieved a red card after he got into a heated argument with his own teammate Michael Keane during the 13th minute.

Replays confirmed that Gueye raised his hand on his own teammate's face. The Everton player apologised to his team at full-time.

After Gueye's send off, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall produced a sensational effort from a distance. He ran solo to the edge of the box and fired past a helpless Utd goalie, Senne Lammens' outstretched gloves, to score Everton's goal in the 29th minute of the match.

With just 10 men on the field, United failed to take full advantage of their extra man in the first half, and players were booed off. Their best chance came from Bruno Fernandes, who struck from 30 yards, but Jordan Pickford saved well.

Man Utd almost found the goal when Joshua Zirkzee, who played his first game for the club in 225 days, forced Everton goalkeeper Pickford to make two outstanding saves.

Now, United are in 10th place in the table with five wins, three draws, and four losses, for a total of 18 points.

