Ichapur tea seller paints house in Argentina colours, set to meet Messi in Kolkata

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], December 12 : In a unique display of devotion towards Argentina's football team, a tea stall owner from Ichapur, Shib Shankar Patra, has painted his entire house in the iconic blue-and-white colours of the reigning World Cup champions. The lifelong Argentina supporter has also decorated his tea stall and room with pictures of Lionel Messi, whom he considers the greatest footballer of all time.

Messi will be in India from December 13 to 15, visiting Kolkata, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, and Shib Shankar is set to meet his idol on Friday in Kolkata, a moment he has been dreaming of for years.

Shib Shankar told ANI, "I will be meeting Lionel Messi tomorrow (in Kolkata). I thank Satadru Dutta for bringing him to India... I wanted to meet him for so long... For me, Messi is the God of football."

Satadru Dutta is the main architect behind Messi's visit to India.

A devoted Argentina supporter since childhood, Shib Shankar was earlier a fan of Diego Maradona, and later began following Messi with the same passion. Despite being a small tea seller, he celebrates Messi's birthday every year in his shop, where people from the neighbourhood know him as a dedicated supporter of the Argentine legend.

With Messi arriving in Kolkata, Shib Shankar's long-cherished dream is set to come true.

Messi, who is travelling from Miami for the Goat India Tour 2025, is scheduled to land in Kolkata at around 1:30 am on December 13.

Notably, a 70-foot iron statue of Messi, claimed as the biggest ever made of the Argentine superstar, has been completed by the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata. The statue shows Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Messi will have an extensive lineup of engagements in the city throughout the day, beginning with a meet-and-greet programme at 9:30 am.

The World Cup-winning captain is expected to attend multiple interactions and events before departing for Hyderabad at 2 pm. During his visit to Kolkata, Messi is also scheduled to meet former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. .

