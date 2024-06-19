Igor Stimac pens emotional note after sacking as Team India head coach

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Croatian manager Igor Stimac penned down an emotional note after being sacked from Team India's head coach and said that it was an honour for him to serve the Blue Tigers for five years.

Senior officials of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) held a virtual meeting on Sunday and decided to terminate Stimac's services as the head coach.

Stimac took to his official X account and said he did not expect that a strong bond would form with India. The former head coach concluded by saying that he is proud of every player and team member of the Blue Tigers.

"To all Indian football fans and my blue tigers, It's been an honour to serve you over the last 5 years. I didn't expect to form such a strong bond with this country and be so personally invested when I first joined you all. I'm proud of every player and team member. Together," Stimac wrote on X.

To all Indian football fans and my blue tigers, It’s been an honour to serve you over the last 5 years. I didn’t expect to form such a strong bond with this country and be so personally invested when I first joined you all. I’m proud of every player and team member. Together.. pic.twitter.com/fLj2RzfjYg — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) June 19, 2024

"Pursuant to the above, a notice of termination has been issued to Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect. The AIFF thanks Mr Stimac for his service to the National Team and wishes him well in his future endeavours," AIFF released a statement while announcing the departure of the Croatian manager.

India's run in the qualification for FIFA World Cup 2026 ended on a controversial note after Qatar clinched a 2-1 win in the World Cup Qualifier Second Round Group A clash at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday. India led the game till the 72nd minute of the game but Qatar levelled the game following a controversial equaliser. Yousef Aymen found the back of the net after the ball had gone out of play. They scored another goal in the final minutes of the game to clinch a 2-1 victory and end Igor Stimac's side run in the Qualification race.

Qatar held onto their lead and ended India's hopes of making it into the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier. India slid down to number three position in Group A with five points in six games, having won only one game. Qatar (16 points) and Kuwait (7 points) are in the top two spots.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor