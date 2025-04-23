"I'm an MBSG supporter first, then a player": Dippendu Biswas

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 23 : A team's success run often hinges on the depth of its bench and that's exactly what set Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) apart in the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL).

The Mariners became only the second team in ISL history to achieve the double, clinching both the League Shield and the Cup. A key contributor to their success was centre-back Dippendu Biswas, who stepped up admirably in the absence of regular starters in defence, as per the official website of ISL.

A local talent from Champahati, Biswas grew up dreaming of playing for MBSG and this season, he turned that dream into a breakout campaign. Having made his ISL debut last year and impressed in brief appearances, the 21-year-old took his game up a notch in the 2024-25 campaign. He delivered consistent performances whenever called upon, helping the team register five clean sheets, while also chipping in with a goal and two assists.

Since breaking into MBSG's senior setup, Biswas has won the League Shield twice in two seasons and he also clinched the ISL Cup this season, etching his name in club history.

The versatile defender caught up with indiansuperleague.com after the ISL Cup final in Kolkata, where he talked about MBSG's record-breaking season and his football journey.

Biswas was elated while speaking about the Mariners' ecstatic success in the ISL 2024-25 season.

He said, as quoted from the official website of ISL, "It's an amazing feeling. It's a dream for everyone. Last year, we were the runners-up in the ISL Cup final. This season we are the champions. I'm very happy. My parents are there also, so it's nice."

Biswas, known for his composure under pressure, overcame several hardships in his early years, showing the same sharp anticipation off the pitch as he does on it. He even revealed that his football career nearly ended during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"During Covid, I thought to myself, 'Nothing can happen now. Maybe I should leave football.' It was just a thought. I didn't think of leaving entirely but that desire to play was still there. I want to do something moving forward, that was the motivation," he expressed.

The Mariners' emerging star said he received unwavering support from his parents, who have been his biggest cheerleaders and played a pivotal role in shaping his football journey.

"When I started playing football, my parents always supported me," he recalled.

"They never scolded me or prevented me from playing. They always motivate me to play better in every game," he continued.

The youngster, a die-hard MBSG fan, bleeds green and maroon every time he takes the field. The son of the soil shared his delight in winning another trophy with his dream club.

"I'm an MBSG supporter first, and then I'm an MBSG player," he said, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"It's feeling really good that we are the ISL Cup champions. It's a top moment," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor