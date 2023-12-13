"I'm very happy with the point": Mumbai City FC's Petr Kratky

Margao (Goa) [India], December 13 : After Mumbai City FC's goalless draw against FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Tuesday, the Islanders' head coach Petr Kratky said that he was happy with just one point in the game.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kratky accepted that they wanted to win against FC Goa but they are still happy with just one game.

He added that they need to improve in a few areas and apart from that he was happy with the game since they managed to keep a clean sheet.

"Obviously, we want to win, but considering how the game looked, I'm very happy with the point. But again, I want to win. So, I was a little bit disappointed. But considering how the game went, we need to improve in some areas to score more goals. But overall, I'm happy (that) in (my) first game, we didn't concede a goal and kept a clean sheet. I'm very pleased," Kratky said as quoted by ISL's official website.

He pointed out that in the game they had more possession, but the head coach added that they needed to score more goals than just holding the ball.

"Let's stick to our processes. Just review the game because there were very positive things from us. We have a lot of possessions, but we don't want just possession for the sake of possession. We want to score goals. So we have to work on that part of the game where we can be more dangerous in the offensive area," he added.

Kratky further added that he is looking forward to his first home game in Mumbai and expected that everyone would come to support.

"I would like to say thank you very much. We're always happy to have fans in the stadium, and we love that, embrace that, and thank them a lot. So I'm looking forward to a home game and the first home game for me as well. Hopefully, everyone will come and support the team," he concluded.

The Mumbai-based club stand in fourth place on the ISL standings with 15 points after four wins from seven games. The Islanders will lock horns against East Bengal in their upcoming fixture on December 16.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor