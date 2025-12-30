"Incredible demand": FIFA President Gianni Infantino on 150 million ticket requests for World Cup 2026

New Delhi [India], December 30 : FIFA President Gianni Infantino said they will make history after more than 150 million ticket requests were submitted from over 200 countries for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, according to Goal.com.

The current ticketing phase for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has left the competition oversubscribed by more than 30 times, showcasing the higher demand among fans at this early stage.

FIFA President Gianni has described the high volume of ticket requests as an incredible demand. The FIFA President highlighted the overwhelming response from fans, which showcases how football is loved globally.

"The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the greatest and most inclusive show on the planet, with more than 150 million tickets already requested in only the first 15 days, making this edition 30 times oversubscribed - a true showcase of incredible demand from fans from over 200 countries," Infantino said in the press release as quoted by Goal.com.

"This overwhelming response from passionate fans is a true representation of how our game is loved globally - we are going to make history in North America when we bring the world together like never before in a celebration of unity and the best of football," he added.

The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on June 11, 2026, with Mexico facing South Africa in Group A at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The USA, Mexico and Canada will co-host the tournament. The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage was finally mapped out after a glittering Final Draw ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.

The 2026 World Cup will feature a new format, with 48 participating teams for the first time, divided into 12 groups of four. The top two teams from each section and the eight best third-place teams from each group will advance to the round of 32.

