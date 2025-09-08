India Beats Oman 3–2 on Penalties to Finish Third in CAFA Nations Cup 2025 (VIDEO)

CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India defeated Oman 3-2 on penalties to secure third place in the CAFA Nations Cup on Monday, September 8, 2025. The third-place play-off ended 1-1 after regulation time. India’s veteran goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who wore the captain’s armband in Sandesh Jhingan’s absence, produced the decisive save in the shootout to seal the victory.

This was India’s first match under new head coach Khalid Jamil. His team showed attacking intent from the start, with changes in the line-up that included Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratap Singh and Danish Farooq.

Oman, ranked 79th in the FIFA list, dominated possession against 133rd-ranked India in the first half but failed to break through. They took the lead in the 56th minute when Al Yahmadi punished a defensive error.

India responded through Jamil’s substitutions. Roshan Singh and Manvir Singh Jr added energy, and the equaliser came in the 81st minute when Udanta Singh headed in a Rahul Bheke cross. The match then went into extra time but neither side scored.

In the shootout, Chhangte and Bheke converted for India. Anwar Ali’s attempt was saved but Sandhu denied Oman with a stunning stop to give India a 3-2 win.