India eyes big step in AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers against hosts Qatar

Doha [Qatar], September 5 : After beginning their AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign with a solid 2-0 win over Bahrain, the Indian men's U23 team will now face hosts Qatar in their second Group H match on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, as per the AIFF website.

The Blue Colts are aiming to create history by qualifying for the AFC U23 Asian Cup for the first time ever. With the group winners assured of a direct ticket to Saudi Arabia 2026 and only four best second-placed sides across all 11 groups joining them, Thursday's clash against Qatar could prove pivotal in shaping India's qualification hopes.

"It's always a good thing to start with a win and get those three points," said Naushad Moosa after the win over Bahrain. "That win gave us a lot of hope and belief that if we do well against Qatar, we'll have the chance to qualify. It's essential we go forward with a winning mentality."

Qatar began their campaign with a thumping 13-0 victory over Brunei Darussalam, showcasing their attacking prowess. Moosa acknowledged the challenge ahead, saying, "Qatar are probably one of the best teams in Asia that we could face. Their playing style is totally different from Bahrain's. They rely on short passes, quick switches, and a lot of wing play. We need to focus on stopping those movements from the sides."

Reflecting on the Bahrain game, Moosa credited India's preparation and collective effort. "During the 20-day camp in Bangalore, followed by a few days in Malaysia, where we played the friendlies against Iraq, we worked a lot on teamwork. The players were aggressive and played like a team, which helped us a lot. Against Qatar, we cannot afford lapses. We have to be strong and disciplined until the final whistle."

While Qatar enjoy the comfort of home conditions, Moosa believes his boys have adjusted well in Doha, "We've been here for almost a week, played one game, and trained regularly. The players are acclimated to the weather. Also, since the match is at 8 pm, later than the last one, I don't think conditions will affect us much."

Looking at the bigger picture, Moosa underlined the importance of the campaign for the squad's development.

"This campaign is very important for us. If we win, we stand a good chance of advancing. That would mean more camps, more friendlies, and better preparation for not just the AFC U23 Asian Cup but also future competitions like the 2026 Asian Games. Continuity is the key."

The coach also praised the team's attitude and togetherness after the opening win.

"I always tell the players to stay grounded and humble. Tomorrow's game is the most important one. I'm happy to see the boys are really serious about this game. The team bonding is very strong, and that togetherness is a big strength for us. Hopefully, we'll get a positive result tomorrow," Moosa concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor