India face stern test against Oman in CAFA Nations Cup third-place clash

Hisor [Tajikistan], September 7 :The Indian football team will lock horns with Oman in the third-place playoff game of the CAFA Nations Cup at the Hisor Central Stadium in Tajikistan on Monday, aiming to close out their campaign with a much-needed win.

India booked their spot in the third-place playoff after a goalless draw with Afghanistan in their final Group B outing on Thursday. Their progression was confirmed later in the evening when Iran and Tajikistan played out a 2-2 draw, a result that confirmed the Blue Tigers' place in the next round, according to a press release from ISL.

Oman enter the contest unbeaten, having finished second in Group A. They began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan, followed it up with a 2-1 victory over Kyrgyzstan and then edged Turkmenistan 2-1 in their final group fixture. However, Uzbekistan's 4-0 win over Kyrgyzstan saw them top the group on superior goal difference, leaving Oman to settle for second place.

Meanwhile India endured a mixed run in Group B. Under head coach Khalid Jamil, India wrapped up the group stage with four points from three matches while recording one win. Iran topped the group with seven points while hosts Tajikistan also finished on four points but slipped behind India due to their head-to-head record where Jamil's men had beaten them 2-1 in the opening match.

The Blue Tigers will look to regroup and deliver a stronger performance against Oman, especially with the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in October on the horizon, where they will face Singapore twice.

The two sides last met in March 2021, in what was India's first international match after the Covid-19 lockdown. That friendly ended in a 1-1 draw, the ISL press release added.

For India, this third-place playoff game offers a chance both at redemption and preparation ahead of their AFC Asian Cup qualifiers next month while Oman will be determined to extend their unbeaten streak and finish their campaign on a high.

