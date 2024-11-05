India head coach Manolo Marquez names 26 probables for Malaysia friendly

New Delhi [India], November 5 : The Indian senior men's team head coach Manolo Marquez on Tuesday announced 26 probables for the upcoming FIFA International Friendly against Malaysia to be played on November 18 at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

The team will assemble in Hyderabad for the training camp on November 11.

Earlier in October, the Blue Tigers faced Vietnam in a friendly match where they ended the game after a 1-1 draw. Farukh Choudhary was the lone scorer for India against Vietnam.

Recently, The Indian national football team have failed to display a promising performance on the field. The Blue Tigers have failed to clinch a win in their previous 11 matches.

India's last win came against Kuwait on November 16, 2023, in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers when they defeated their opponents by 1-0. Following that they have been struggling to win a game.

In the upcoming match, the Blue Tigers will be hoping to clinch a win and their winless streak. India head coach Manolo Marquez has named three experienced goalkeepers in the squad. Sandesh Jhingan Anwar Ali and Rahul Bheke were also added to the squad to strengthen their backline.

Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, and Jithin MS have also been named in the squad for the Blue Tigers' upcoming friendly clash. Meanwhile, Lallianzuala Chhangte will be leading the attack force against Malaysia.

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Aakash Sangwan, Anwar Ali, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.

