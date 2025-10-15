India knocked out of AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualification race after defeat against Singapore

Margao (Goa) [India], October 15 : India lost the lead and the match, as they slumped to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Singapore on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa. The defeat ended India's hopes of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Lallianzuala Chhangte gave India an early lead in the 14th minute, only for Song Uiyoung to score either side of half-time to shatter Indian hearts.

The result means India are stuck on two points from four matches, and even if they win their remaining games, their maximum tally of eight points will not be enough for them to qualify. Either Singapore or Hong Kong, both of whom are already on eight points, are certain to garner more.

The hosts bossed the game with possession, aggression, and attacking intent. Their high-press tactics pinned Singapore into their own half, and they created chances through intelligent play and set-pieces. But it was their profligacy in front of goal and fragile defending at key moments that proved their undoing.

India coach Khalid Jamil had spoken about the importance of attacking from the first whistle, and the players responded with energy and intent. India's press was relentless, forcing Singapore into hurried clearances.

The breakthrough came in the 14th minute under such pressure. A nervous pass from Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud to fullback Safuwan Baharudin saw the latter miscue his clearance under pressure from Liston Colaco. The ball fell invitingly to Chhangte, who let fly with a scorcher from distance that screamed past Mahbud into the top corner and handed India the lead.

With their tails up, India looked to extend the advantage. In the 29th minute, Chhangte again caused havoc, latching onto Anwar Ali's through ball and zipping past his marker before squaring for Sunil Chhetri. The veteran couldn't connect, but Colaco latched on and fired on target only for Baharudin to redeem himself with a goal-line clearance.

Singapore, meanwhile, offered little from open play, relying mostly on long balls. India's defence dealt with those comfortably until a moment of defensive misjudgement just before half-time changed everything.

In the 44th minute, Irfan Najeeb's hopeful cross should have been dealt with, but Rahul Bheke's header inadvertently sent the ball to Glenn Kweh, who calmly found Uiyoung in the box. The midfielder turned and buried a left-footed strike past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and India's lead was wiped out against the run of play just before half-time.

The second half began with renewed Indian intensity, but the sucker-punch came in the 58th minute. Singapore unlocked India with a brilliant move. Shawal Anuar floated a clever lob to Ikhsan Fandi, whose perfectly timed run sliced through India's defence. Fandi then cut the ball back for Anuar, who made a run into the box from midfield. Surrounded by four defenders, though, Anuar showed intelligence and vision to pick out an unmarked Uiyoung at the far post. With all the time in the world, Uiyoung rifled home with a right-footed shot to complete his brace and give Singapore a stunning lead.

From then on, though, India tried to find a response. They launched waves of attack with crosses from the flanks, long-range shots and intricate play in the box. However, nothing fell right as Indian forwards Chhetri, Colaco, Chhangte and Mahesh Naorem were denied time and again. The Singapore defence threw bodies on the line, making crucial tackles and interceptions, while Mahbud stood tall in goal.

