India Lose 0-1 to Hong Kong in AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier

India suffered a 0-1 defeat to Hong Kong in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers Group C match held at the Kai Tak Sports Park on Tuesday. Despite decent support in the stands, the Blue Tigers could not convert their chances. India created a few opportunities in the first half, but poor finishing cost them dearly. Both teams had two shots on target before the break.

India’s best chance came in the 39th minute. Liston Colaco delivered a low cross inside the box to Ashique Kuruniyan, who was unmarked. However, the winger, who favours his left foot, failed to attempt a shot with his weaker right foot and missed the target from close range. The match remained goalless until stoppage time in the second half. Indian goalkeeper Vishal Kaith fouled Hong Kong’s Udebuluzor while challenging for the ball. The referee awarded a penalty.

Stepan Pereira stepped up and calmly converted from the spot. Kaith dived in the wrong direction as the ball hit the net, handing Hong Kong a crucial win.