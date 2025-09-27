India meet Bangladesh in battle for SAFF U17 crown in Colombo

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 27 : It all comes down to the grand finale of the SAFF U17 Championship 2025, as the India U17 men's national team prepares to face Bangladesh in the final at the Racecourse International Stadium on Saturday, as per the AIFF website.

The Blue Colts head into the summit clash with four wins from four matches, their most recent being a commanding 3-0 triumph over Nepal in the semi-finals. Goals from Wangkheirakpam Gunleiba, Azlaan Shah Kh, and Diamond Singh Thokchom sealed the victory, ensuring that the defending champions remain firmly on track to defend their crown and add an 11th SAFF men's youth title to their cabinet.

Head coach Bibiano Fernandes, who has won four of those, was pleased with the manner in which his side overcame Nepal in the last four, especially in the second half.

"Nepal pushed us hard, and it was a real test for the boys. What impressed me most was the way they kept their composure in difficult moments and found a way to get the result. That shows the character of this team," said Fernandes.

The final, however, promises to be an even greater challenge. Bangladesh overcame Pakistan 2-0 in their semi-final and arrived with confidence and experience on their side. They beat both Nepal and Sri Lanka 4-0 in the group stage and are yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

Bangladesh has eight players from last year's U17 squad, which finished runners-up to India in the SAFF final in Bhutan, while the Blue Colts have oneAzlaan Shah Kh. For the other 22 Indians, this is their maiden international tournament. Fernandes stressed the need for India to respect their opponents while trusting in their own philosophy.

"Bangladesh comes into the final with more experience. They are a well-balanced side, and we respect their quality. For us, it will be important to stick to our identity and trust the work we have been doing throughout the tournament," said the India U-17 head coach.

Having just a day's rest between the semi-final and the final, Fernandes highlighted the importance of discipline and sharpness in decisive moments.

"With only one day between matches, the challenge is to manage our intensity and stay focused. Finals are about small details, and we need to be disciplined in every moment. The players are hungry, and we will give everything to achieve our goal," he added.

For Captain Wangkhem Denny Singh, India's approach will be to counter Bangladesh's physicality with intelligence and quick thinking.

"Bangladesh plays a very physical style of football, and we've had the chance to watch and analyse their matches. They have the edge, with our squad having only one player who has played before. But while they bring physicality, our response will be to outthink them on the pitch," said Denny.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor