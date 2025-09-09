India ready to go all out against Brunei Darussalam in last AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifier

Doha [Qatar], September 9 : After a spirited performance in their narrow defeat to hosts Qatar, the Indian U23 men's team will have one final chance to qualify for their first-ever AFC U23 Asian Cup when they take on Brunei Darussalam in their final Group H fixture, on Tuesday, at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, as per the official website of All India Football Federation (AIFF).

With three points from their opening win against Bahrain, India still remain in contention for a historic qualification. A victory against Brunei Darussalam will keep the Blue Colts in the race, either as potential group winners or among the four best runners-up across all groups. With goal difference playing a crucial factor in the rankings, the more India score, the better their chances should be.

Head coach Naushad Moosa emphasised the importance of staying sharp against Brunei, who have conceded heavily in their first two matches.

"Such games are very challenging. When you know Qatar scored 13 goals, and then Bahrain scored 10, I just want my boys not to relax," he said, as quoted from the official website of AIFF.

"We must have a good goal difference, so we need to be focused. This is what we need right now. Ninety minutes, you just think about the game, and just keep scoring," he added.

Moosa also expressed pride in his team's fight against Qatar and called for the same determination against Brunei.

"It was a great fight by the team, I'm proud of them. We could have had a better result, but we need to keep our heads high and look to the next game. We still have hope to qualify as the second-best team or even as group winners. It's important that we stay focused," he noted.

If India beat Brunei Darussalam and Bahrain beat Qatar (by not more than two goals) in the last Group H match to be played at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Tuesday, India will finish in first place and confirm their qualification (due to a better head-to-head goal difference in the matches involving the top three teams).

Should Qatar at least draw versus Bahrain, India cannot finish first and will need to depend on favours from other groups to be among the top four of all the second-placed teams.

Moosa praised the players' mentality heading into the final group match.

"They look charged up, and they know the challenge. They know what is expected from them. The way they played against Qatar, I have no doubts about their intentions. I'm sure they will give their 100 percent," he said.

With Qatar on top of the table with six points and Bahrain also on three, India's clash against Brunei Darussalam will be decisive in shaping Group H's final standings. A commanding performance could yet push the Blue Colts into historic territory.

