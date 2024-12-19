India saved my football career: Luka Majcen on 'In The Stands' show

New Delhi [India], December 19 : Punjab FC (PFC) captain Luka Majcen opened up about his emotional journey on Thursday from being on the verge of quitting football to reshaping his game upon arriving in India, quoted the ISL's official website.

Luka Majcen's journey in Indian football is a story of perseverance, resilience, and an unwavering passion for the game. The Slovenian striker, now the captain of Punjab FC, has been a symbol of inspiration since he arrived in India in 2020.

He started in the lower divisions, showcasing his skill and determination before joining Punjab FC. His crucial goals secured their promotion to the ISL, where he made an immediate impact in his debut season. He remains a key figure as Punjab FC battles among the country's elite.

In 30 ISL appearances for Punjab FC so far, he has scored 13 goals and provided five assists. This season, he has already netted five goals in just eight games.

Speaking on the In The Stands show with host Suyash Upadhyaya, Majcen opened up about overcoming injury, his deep connection with Punjab, and his remarkable journey in Indian football.

Majcen's move to India was inspired by his former teammate Matej Poplatnik, who played for Kerala Blasters FC. From the start, Majcen was determined to achieve his ambitions of playing in India's top-flight league.

"I always wanted to play in the ISL! I didn't even know about the other leagues. So I thought, let's go, maybe someone from the ISL will see me," Majcen said in the interview as quoted by the ISL official website.

Majcen's first foray into Indian football came with Churchill Brothers in 2020, where he announced himself by finishing as the second-highest goalscorer in his debut season.

Despite his stellar performances, his dream of playing in the ISL was not immediately realized, "In the first year, we lost the league by goal difference. And then I thought, surely someone would've seen me since I was the second-highest goalscorer. But nothing! I went home. I was training, but there was nothing! And then someone called me, it was Richard Hood from FC Bengaluru United!"

Undeterred, Majcen continued his climb through Indian football. From Bengaluru United to Gokulam Kerala, he consistently delivered impactful performances, which were highlighted by leading Gokulam to an I-League title.

Reflecting on this chapter of his career, he acknowledges India for reigniting his passion for the game, he said, "I was on the verge of stopping football. So India basically saved me. I started enjoying football again. I was scoring every game, we were winning every game, I was man of the match every second game."

Eventually, Majcen joined Punjab FC, recognizing it as his pathway to the ISL. He signed with the Shers in 2022, leading them to I-League glory and making them the first club from the I-League to earn promotion to the ISL.

In his 20 appearances during the 2022-23 I-League season, the forward scored 16 goals and provided three assists, becoming the top scorer of the league.

Talking about his decision to join Punjab FC, he shared, "I said, 'I need to play for this club (Punjab FC) if I want to play in the ISL.' and exactly that happened. We got the connection with the club, I got into the club, and here we are (today)!"

Majcen's ISL campaign with Punjab FC this season has been a mix of challenges and triumphs. In the opening match against Kerala Blasters FC, he made an immediate impact, scoring and providing an assist off the bench to help Punjab FC secure a stunning win in Kochi.

However, a collision during the match resulted in a jaw fracture, leaving him sidelined for several weeks.

Looking back on the incident, Majcen shared how the match became a bittersweet combination of celebration and disappointment.

"I came from the bench, scored, assisted, celebrated. I gave (my) everything. And I felt whatever it was, I'll be back soon," Majcen said as the release added.

Following surgery, Majcen began his rehabilitation with unwavering determination. His teammates and the club stood by him throughout.

"The next game when they held up my jersey, I was crying at home. That's how I know this club is good because they have some core values. True lions," shared Majcen.

His comeback was nothing short of inspirational. In his first match back, Majcen scored twice against Chennaiyin FC, reminding everyone of his quality and determination.

Majcen's loyalty and passion for Punjab FC are evident not only in his performances but also in his words and actions. The club's unwavering support during his injury recovery has only strengthened his emotional connection with the team:

"This club doesn't forget one of their own. That's why I feel proud to call this my home," the PFC captain said.

When asked about his future, Majcen reflects on his motivations: "I'm not playing for money. I just want to take care of my family and play football where I feel appreciated. And I feel appreciated here."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor