India survive late Bangladesh surge to win seventh SAFF U17 title on penalties

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 27 : In a final brimming with drama and tension, the India U17 men's national team held their nerve to defeat Bangladesh 4-1 on penalties and lift their seventh South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U17 Championship title at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

In a contest where India led 2-1 at half-time with goals from Dallamuon Gangte (4') and Azlaan Shah KH (38'), Bangladesh clawed back with a last-gasp equaliser from Ihsan Habib Riduan to level things up at 2-2 and force a shootout. But it was the Blue Colts who held their composure when it mattered most, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The penalty shootout saw India showing maturity beyond their age. Dallalmuon Gangte, Korou Meitei Konthoujam, and Indra Rana Magar converted with aplomb before Shubham Poonia slotted home the decisive fourth kick. Bangladesh, by contrast, crumbled under pressure. Md Ikramul Islam struck the crossbar, Md Azam Khan saw his effort saved by Manashjyoti Baruah, and although Md Manik converted their third attempt, it was too late. India erupted in celebration, reclaiming their throne in emphatic fashion.

India began the match with vigour and aggression, fully aware that Bangladesh had not conceded a single goal throughout the tournament. The breakthrough came as early as the 4th minute, when Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam whipped in a cross from the left. After a Bangladeshi defender attempted to clear, the ball rebounded kindly, and Gangte made no mistake with the second attempt to give India the perfect start.

While India continued to dominate possession, their inability to convert more chances into goals kept Bangladesh in the hunt. Slowly but surely, Bangladesh grew into the game and found their equaliser in the 24th minute. After a long-range attempt from Nazmul Huda Faysal forced a diving save from Baruah, Bangladesh capitalised from the resulting corner. Faysal floated the ball in, and it eventually fell to Manik, who nodded it home from close range.

The goal injected life into Bangladesh's play. They came agonisingly close again in the 29th minute when Md Opu Rahman's header struck the woodwork. India's defence suddenly found themselves tested, but Baruah remained composed, pulling off multiple saves to deny the Bangladeshi forwards.

India, however, showed their resolve by regaining the lead in the 38th minute, thanks to a defensive lapse from Bangladesh. Once again, Gunleiba wreaked havoc down the left and delivered a dangerous cross. The Bangladesh goalkeeper failed to gather cleanly, allowing Azlaan Shah Kh to pounce on the rebound. Md Ikramul Islam had the chance to block the shot on the goal line, but Azlaan's powerful left-footer sneaked past to put India 2-1 ahead before half-time.

The second half saw India adopt a more pragmatic approach, content with protecting their slender lead. Bangladesh pressed forward, looking for an equaliser, and Islam nearly made amends in the 49th minute with a glancing header from a corner, but Baruah again was alert.

A fierce strike from Faysal in the 50th minute hit the crossbar, underlining how close the match was. India, too, had chances to finish the game. In the 88th minute, Lesvin Rebelo's header from a corner rattled the bar, while Gangte also forced a good save from distance.

However, just when India seemed destined to win in regulation time, Bangladesh delivered a sting in the tail. In the seventh minute of added time, Md Sabbir Islam launched a desperate long throw into the Indian box. Amid chaos and indecision, Ihsan Habib Riduan capitalised on a loose ball to smash it in and send the final into a penalty shootout.

Yet, the night ultimately belonged to Bibiano Fernandes' brave young side, who held their nerve under the floodlights to emerge victorious. It was the fifth SAFF title for Fernandes, and the second in less than five months, adding to the SAFF U19 crown won in Arunachal Pradesh in May.

