India to battle Syria and Mauritius in Intercontinental Cup 2024

New Delhi [India], July 27 : The Indian men's football team is set to participate in the Intercontinental Cup 2024 during the FIFA window in September. The tournament will be played in Hyderabad and is scheduled from September 2 to 10.

The Intercontinental Cup previously featured four countries, including India, in each edition. Countries like Kenya, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, North Korea, Tajikistan, Syria, Lebanon, Vanuatu, and Mongolia have participated in the AIFF-organized tournament, as per a press release from the Indian Super League (ISL).

This year, the Intercontinental Cup will be a tri-nation tournament, with Syria and Mauritius joining hosts India. With Syria participating for the second time, Mauritius' inclusion marks its debut in this multi-nation tournament.

This will be India's first major tournament without the legendary player Sunil Chhetri, who announced his retirement from international football at the end of India's FIFA WC 2026 qualification campaign.

Currently, Syria ranks 93rd in the latest FIFA rankings, while Mauritius is placed 179th. India is currently in the 124th spot and is the second-best-ranked country in this tournament.

The Intercontinental Cup will mark its fourth edition this year. The Blue Tigers have been the most successful team in the tournament, winning the title twice, in 2018 and 2023.

The tournament was held in Mumbai in its inaugural year, 2018. It was later hosted in Ahmedabad in 2019 and Bhubaneswar in 2023, with Hyderabad getting the opportunity this time.

The AIFF has recently announced the appointment of Spanish head coach Manolo Marquez as Igor Stimac's successor. The Intercontinental Cup in September will mark Marquez's debut with the senior national team, as he embarks on a new journey with the Blue Tigers.

Marquez took over on a three-year contract following the departure of Igor Stimac, whose tenure ended following India's poor performance in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and an early exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Stimac achieved 19 wins, 14 draws, and suffered 20 losses with the senior men's team.

His dismissal was anticipated due to the team's unsatisfactory performances in recent competitions.

Stimac had criticized Kalyan Chaubey, the President of AIFF, just after his sacking. "The sooner Chaubey leaves, the better it is for Indian football," he said at a press conference.

Marquez has a proven track record in Indian football, having successfully coached Hyderabad in the Indian Super League and helped young players.

Marquez's appointment is seen as a new beginning for Indian football, with supporters hopeful for a more prosperous era under his direction. He has coached Hyderabad and FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) helped young players. With his comprehensive coaching background, the Spanish coach is expected to instill a new sense of purpose and lead India to success on the international stage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor