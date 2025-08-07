India to face Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic in AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Bishkek

New Delhi [Ind], August 7 : The India U17 women's team have been drawn with Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic in Group G of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers, following the draw conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The draw saw 27 teams divided into eight groupsthree of four teams each and five of three. They will contest the qualifiers in a single round-robin centralised league format from October 13 to 17, 2025.

India will face the Kyrgyz Republic on October 13 and Uzbekistan on October 17 in Bishkek, as per a press release from the AIFF media team.

The eight group winners will progress to the 10th edition of the Finals, where they will be joined by the four AFC representatives from the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2025, who have automatically qualifiedDPR Korea, Japan, Korea Republic and China PRto form a 12-strong line-up, four more than the previous edition.

For the Qualifiers draw, the 27 teams were seeded into four pots based on a points system derived from their final rankings across the previous three editions of the Finals. India was seeded in Pot 1.

The AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026 will take place from April 30 to May 17, 2026, and the top four finishers will qualify for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026.

India last participated in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in 2005. The Young Tigresses will aim to script history by qualifying for the continental stage for the first time via the qualifiers route, the AIFF press release added.

AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026 Qualifiers Draw Result:

Group A: Philippines, Malaysia, Tajikistan (H), Syria.

Group B: Islamic Republic of Iran, Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia (H).

Group C: Indonesia, Myanmar (H), Mongolia, Macau.

Group D: Vietnam (H), Hong Kong, China, Guam.

Group E: Australia, Singapore (H), Northern Mariana Islands.

Group F: Thailand (H), Nepal, Turkmenistan.

Group G: India, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic (H).

Group H: Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Jordan (H).

India's schedule:

October 13: Kyrgyz Republic vs India.

October 17: India vs Uzbekistan.

Venue: Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.

