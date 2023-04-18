India U-17s begin Spain tour against Atletico de Madrid

Madrid [Spain], April 18 : India U-17 men's national team is all set for a big opportunity as they get ready for a face-off against Atletico de Madrid U-17s at the Alcala De Henares in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday.

The India U-17s are preparing for their upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup Thailand 2023, and are on tour in Spain where they will play the age group teams of some of the top Spsh clubs.

"The boys are very excited to be here, training in this kind of environment and facilities. They have adapted quickly to the conditions and have been working hard, and we are getting better as a team," head coach Bibiano Fernandes said in an official statement released by AIFF.com

The upcoming match against Atletico de Madrid U-17 will be a challenging affair, though Fernandes maintained that the team has it's eyes squarely focused on getting up to the proper level to compete in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

"We are well aware of the level of quality and game insight of the teams we are set to play here. At the same time, we are preparing ourselves the way we want to play in AFC keeping in mind the teams in our group stages," said Fernandes.

India have been drawn in Group D of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, alongside the likes of Vietnam (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 20), and Japan (June 23), with the matches set to be played in Pathum Th and Bangkok, Thailand.

The Blue Cubs have been training in Madrid, at Atletico de Madrid's facilities over the last week, and have also had the opportunity to watch the La Liga match between Atletico and UD Almeria (2-1). Fernandes feels that it is an excellent opportunity for the young boys and the staff to experience such facilities in Spain, an experience that would come in handy later on.

"This is a rare opportunity for not only the boys, but also for us, the staff, and we thank the AIFF for orgsing these matches for us. Over the last week, we have had several interactions with the Atletico coaches where they have explained to us their methods and the values of the club," said Fernandes.

"All this has helped change our thinking and approach in every training session. It has also motivated our boys and we all are looking forward eagerly to this test," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor