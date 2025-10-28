India U20 women held by Kazakhstan U19 in second friendly

Shymkent [Kazakhstan], October 28 : The India U20 women's team drew 1-1 against Kazakhstan U19 in the second and final friendly at the BIIK Sports Complex in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday.

Both goals came in the second half. Adeliya Bekkozhina handed the lead to the hosts in the 47th minute before Pooja, scoring her second goal in as many games, equalised in the 55th as she got on the end of substitute Bhumika Devi Khumukcham's cross and headed it in, as per the AIFF website.

As part of their preparations for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026, the Young Tigresses played two friendly matches against Kazakhstan U19 in Shymkent. The first match between the two sides was played on Saturday, where India registered a 3-2 victory.

Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam opened the scoring in the second minute, turning in Neha's cross from the right, before Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam doubled the lead in the 15th minute, again assisted by Neha, as per the AIFF website.

Kazakhstan pulled one back through a Zhanel Talasbayeva penalty in the 23rd minute, but Pooja restored India's two-goal advantage before half-time, finishing off a fine delivery from right-back Remi Thokchom.

Nazym Aldanazar converted another penalty late in the game for the hosts, but India held firm to secure the victory.

India U20 Women squad for the match: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (GK), Remi Thokchom, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Neha, Pooja, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Lhingdeikim, Shubhangi Singh (C), Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Kajol Dsouza (Bhumika Devi Khumukcham 46').

