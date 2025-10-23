India U20 women's head coach Joakim Alexandersson names 23-member squad for Kazakhstan friendlies

New Delhi [India], October 23 : India U20 women's team head coach Joakim Alexandersson has named a 23-member squad to face Kazakhstan U19 in two friendlies during the October FIFA Women's International Match Window.

The matches will be played in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on October 25 and 28, and will form part of India's preparations for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup, which will be held in April 2026.

After a brief camp at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru, the Young Tigresses departed for Kazakhstan on the morning of October 23 and will arrive in Shymkent in the evening, according to All India Football Federation (AIFF) website.

India U20 women's 23-member squad for Kazakhstan friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Melody Chanu Keisham, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Juhi Singh, Nishima Kumari, Remi Thokchom, Shubhangi Singh, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam, Viksit Bara.

Midfielders: Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam, Arina Devi Nameirakpam, Bhumika Devi Khumukcham, Khushbu Saroj, Neha, Pooja.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Kajol Dsouza, Lhingdeikim, Shilji Shaji, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam.

Head coach: Joakim Alexandersson

Assistant coach: Rutuja Shinde

Goalkeeping coach: Hameed KK.

