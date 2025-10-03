India U23 men to play two friendlies against Indonesia in Jakarta

New Delhi [India], October 3 : The Indian U23 men's team will travel to Jakarta to play two friendly matches against Indonesia U23 on October 10 and 13, 2025, as per the AIFF.

Led by head coach Naushad Moosa, the Blue Colts have regrouped less than a month after narrowly missing out on a historic AFC U23 Asian Cup qualification, finishing fifth in the rankings for the best second-placed teams (only the top four qualified), despite wins over Bahrain and Brunei Darussalam.

Like India, Indonesia also failed to qualify, suffering a 0-1 defeat to the Republic of Korea in their last match and finishing as the 10th-best runner-up out of 11 groups.

Both matches against Indonesia, being held during the October FIFA International Match Window, will be played at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

India U23S have played four friendly matches earlier this season, travelling to Tajikistan in June to face the hosts and the Kyrgyz Republic, followed by two games against Iraq in Malaysia in August.

Last month, in a final brimming with drama and tension, the India U17 men's national team held their nerve to defeat Bangladesh 4-1 on penalties and lift their seventh South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U17 Championship title at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

In a contest where India led 2-1 at half-time with goals from Dallamuon Gangte (4') and Azlaan Shah KH (38'), Bangladesh clawed back with a last-gasp equaliser from Ihsan Habib Riduan to level things up at 2-2 and force a shootout. But it was the Blue Colts who held their composure when it mattered most.

