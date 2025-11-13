India U23 men's head coach Naushad Moosa announces 23-member squad for Thailand friendly

New Delhi [India], November 13 : India U23 men's national team head coach Naushad Moosa announced the 23-member squad ahead of the side's travel to Thailand on Thursday, as per the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The Blue Colts will play Thailand in a friendly match on November 15 at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani.

The All India Football Federation has taken up the initiative of arranging training camps and friendly matches for the India U23s during every FIFA International Window, as part of their preparations for the 20th Asian Games, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, next year.

India U23 men's squad for Thailand friendly:

Goalkeepers: Dipesh Chauhan, Kamaludheen AK, Mohanraj K.

Defenders: Harsh Palande, Joseph Justin, Raj Basfore, Ronney Kharbudon, Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum, Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, Yaipharemba Chingakham.

Midfielders: Ayush Dev Chhetri, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Manglenthang Kipgen, Shami Singamayum, Vinith Venkatesh, Shivaldo Singh Chingangbam, Vibin Mohanan, Mohammed Aimen.

Forwards: Alan Saji, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalthankima, Rahul Raju, Thoi Singh Huidrom.

Head coach: Naushad Moosa.

