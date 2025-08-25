India U23s to test themselves in friendly clash against Iraq ahead of Asian qualifiers

New Delhi [India], August 25 : The India U23 men's national team will take on Iraq in the first of two friendly matches on Monday, August 25, 2025, at the UM Arena Stadium, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of their preparation for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers next month, as per the AIFF website.

Speaking on the eve of the match, India U23S head coach Naushad Moosa said, "Iraq are strong opponents, both physically and technically. But for us, its not just about the opponents, its about our own performance as well. If we play with discipline, unity, and the fighting spirit that we have built over the last 20 days, I am confident the boys will rise to the challenge. These are the kind of matches that make players stronger."

While facing Iraq is the immediate concern, the Blue Colts will have an eye on getting in the proper preparation for the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, where they will take on Bahrain (September 3), hosts Qatar (September 6), and Brunei Darussalam (September 9), in Group H.

"Playing a team like Iraq will present the right kind of challenges to our boys before the qualifiers. It's not only about the results, but also about building confidence, testing ourselves in pressure situations, and learning how to handle the intensity we will face in the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers," Moosa said.

The Blue Colts have been training at the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru for the better part of a month, and after the two friendlies, will proceed to Doha, Qatar, for the Qualifiers.

"We had a 20-day camp, where the boys worked really hard. The focus was on improving our fitness, understanding our shape, and developing the right combinations on the pitch. The energy and attitude have been excellent from the boys, and now it's all about carrying the hard work into the match," said the India U23 head coach.

The India U23S' second friendly match against Iraq will be on August 28, after which, the team will head to Qatar for the qualifiers.

India U23 men's squad for Iraq friendlies in Kuala Lumpur: Goalkeepers: Sahil, Muhammed Arbaaz.

Defenders: Haobam Ricky Meetei, Bikash Yumnam, Muhammed Saheef, Pramveer, Yanglem Sanatomba Singh, Subham Bhattacharya.

Midfielders: Lalremtluanga Fanai, Vinith Venkatesh, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Vibin Mohanan, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Macarton Louis Nickson, Manglenthang Kipgen, Soham Naveen Varshneya.

Forwards: Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, Mohammed Aimen, Muhammad Suhail F, Mohammed Sanan K, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Sahil Harijan, Harsh Arun Palande, M.S. Sreekuttan.

Head coach: Naushad Moosa.

