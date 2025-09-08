India vs Oman LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Third-Place Match Live in India
Indian National Football Team vs Oman National Football Team Match Scorecard: India will take on Oman in the third-place playoff of the CAFA Nations Cup on Monday, September 8, 2025. Both teams finished second in their groups while Iran and Uzbekistan will meet in the final. India began the tournament with a 2-1 win over Tajikistan but failed to score in their next two matches, losing 3-0 to Iran and drawing 0-0 with Afghanistan. Oman drew 1-1 with Uzbekistan and beat Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan 2-1 in both games. The match will take place at the Central Stadium in Hisor at 5.30 PM IST. The third-place game will not be broadcast on television in India. Fans can watch the match live on FanCode.
India vs Oman Football 3rd Place Playoff Live Streaming Info
Match: India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 third-place playoff
Date: Monday, September 8, 2025
Venue: Hisor Central Stadium, Hisor, Tajikistan
Kick-off Time: 5:00 pm local time (5:30 pm IST)
Broadcast: Not available on TV in India
Live Streaming: Available on FanCode
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwar
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvai
Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh
Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh (Jr.), Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh
